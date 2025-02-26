'Junk food epidemic': Idaho lawmakers propose cutting candy and soda from food stamps

BOISE, Idaho — Food stamps help thousands of Idahoans stay fed, but new restrictions may be on the way to exclude soda and candy purchases from SNAP benefits.

House Bill 109 — which is on its way to the House Floor — would request a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture to exclude candy and soda from the definition of foods eligible for purchase with SNAP.

“As a proud recipient of $291 a month of food stamps, I find it amazing that I can go into a grocery store and buy all of the junk food," says Tom, an Idaho food stamps user.

Idaho News 6 spoke to multiple food stamp users on 8th Street regarding the potential benefits of restricting junk food, which House Bill 109 does.

“We’re using it to spend, to buy what we want," says James, an Idaho food stamps user.

“So food stamps, I think there should be limited time instead of limited options, maybe," says Matt, an Idaho food stamps user.

“I love M&Ms, so I’d be sad if I couldn’t go get M&Ms, but I don’t need to be spending government taxpayer money on M&Ms," added Tom.

“It’s a dessert. As long as you don’t take advantage of it, you know— you’re eating what you need to eat," added James.

Representative Jordan Redman (R) introduced the bill — citing that taxpayers are funding a “junk food epidemic.”

“I’m asking for this committee and our state to move forward and help make Idaho healthy again by pulling out soda and candy," said Redman at the State Capitol.

“The feds may come up with something that is tailored to junk food, but my concern is that this definition is not," says Representative Ilana Rubel (D).

Rubel opposed the bill, citing the bill verbiage — which says in part that “candy is a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruits, nuts” isn’t specific enough to get rid of just candy.

“I mean, I don’t see why we need to be banning granola bars, and power bars, and things that actually seem like they could be pretty healthy for people. If you’re a struggling family, this seems like it might be a great way to get your nutrition," says Rubel.

“I’m not for restrictions in general, but it just seems surprising that it is. Yeah, it should be restricted," says Tom.