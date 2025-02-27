Proposed bill could reshape daycare regulations amid Idaho's childcare crisis

BOISE, Idaho — In Idaho, the debate is growing over House Bill 243, which aims to address the state's daycare crisis by loosening regulations for childcare providers for things such as child-to-provider ratios. Supporters claim the bill will enhance accessibility, while opponents warn it could jeopardize the safety of children by eliminating crucial protections.

The proposed legislation would eliminate specific child-to-staff ratios, allowing providers to establish new guidelines. Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R - District 33) believes this flexibility will enhance childcare accessibility.

“Let me ask you this, when it comes to overregulation, who benefits? Well, certainly not parents and working parents, or the kids,” she said.

Critics, including Robert Sanchez, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, warn that loosening regulations could jeopardize children’s safety.

“The fact is that Idaho is already one of the states across our nation that have the least amount of regulations already in place for childcare,” Sanchez stated.

The bill would also prevent cities from establishing additional licensing requirements, keeping oversight at the state level. According to Sanchez, this restriction limits local municipalities' ability to enhance licensing standards.

“The legislation, House Bill 243, also limits local municipalities and their ability to add to the licensing requirements at the local level,” he said.

Sanchez further noted that removing child-to-provider ratios could lead to overcrowding and safety risks.

“Those ratios are in place for a reason, and they're to ensure the safety, the health, and care of children,” he explained.

Ehardt, who oversees childcare centers in eastern Idaho, argues that the bill will help small daycare providers remain open and cut unnecessary red tape.

“Sometimes, when you've got those home daycares, one child can make a significant difference,” she said.

Opponents caution that deregulating an already struggling industry could worsen the situation.

Sanchez concluded, “We have a childcare crisis in our state, and it really requires a solution that will provide access to affordable and quality care."