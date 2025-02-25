Gov. Little signs law on marijuana possession fees

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed House Bill 7, which would introduce new fees for marijuana possession.

As Idaho News 6 reported, HB 7 implements a minimum 300 fine for first-time convictions of marijuana possessions of three ounces or less for people 18 years old or older.

If a person is convicted of more than three ounces, it would come with a felony charge with possible imprisonment for up to five years. Fines up to $10,000 are possible.

The bill will become Idaho law on July 1, 2025.

So far this legislative season, Governor Brad Little has signed seven bills into law.

After a bill passes both the House and the Senate, the Governor has five days to either sign and approve it, or to veto and send it back to its house of origin. Additionally, the bill becomes law if the Governor does not sign it within five days.

You can learn more about the legislative process, and how a bill becomes law, online.