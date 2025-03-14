Inside the Statehouse: Execution methods, grocery tax, Medicaid, and more

BOISE, Idaho — With more than 500 pieces of legislation introduced this session in the Idaho Legislature, it can be hard to keep track of new bills and their potential impact. Here is some of the notable legislation that has been introduced, advanced, or enacted in Idaho this week —
LATEST ENACTED LEGISLATION
House Bill 37 Execution
Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a bill that revises the methods of capital punishment in Idaho to make a firing squad the primary method of execution.
House Bill 37 makes Idaho the only state in the U.S. to use a firing squad as the primary execution method.
House Bill 231 Grocery tax
On Thursday, Gov. Little signed House Bill 231 into law, which is meant to provide Idahoans with additional grocery tax relief.
Under previous Idaho law, most residents received a $120 grocery tax credit per year — the new bill will increase that amount to $155.
Senate Bill 1044 Cursive handwriting
Gov. Little signed a bill into law on Wednesday that will require students in Idaho to be proficient at reading and writing in cursive by the end of 5th grade.
The bill includes an emergency clause, which means that Idaho schools will have to comply with the new guidelines and assessments by the start of the 2025-2026 school year.
AWAITING THE GOVERNOR
House Bill 41 Flags, public schools
H.B. 41 adds to existing law to allow public schools to display only certain flags and banners on school property and to prohibit schools from displaying certain flags and banners.
House Bill 345 Medicaid
The Idaho House and Senate have passed a bill to require legislative approval for certain Medicaid State Plan amendments and waivers. It will now be sent to Gov. Little to either sign or veto.
The bill also creates new work requirements, requiring people to work, volunteer, or attend some type of school or training for at least 20 hours a week to receive Medicaid benefits.
Senate Bill 1038 World Health Organization mandates
The Idaho Legislature has passed a bill to prevent state and local authorities from enforcing mandates issued by the World Health Organization.
The legislation, if signed by Gov. Little, will prohibit any state and political subdivisions from being compelled to enforce or collaborate in the enforcement of WHO mandates.
ADVANCING LEGISLATION
House Bill 83 Immigration and enforcement
A bill targeting illegal immigration, which cleared the Idaho House on Feb. 10, is now headed back to the chamber for another vote following amendments by the Senate.
A key aspect of the bill mandates that any person convicted under its statutes must return to their country of origin upon completing their sentence. Additionally, it requires law enforcement or designated agencies to monitor and report compliance with such orders to the Idaho State Police.
House Bill 364 'DOGE'
The Idaho House approved House Bill 364 on Monday, 42-24, to establish the Department of Government Efficiency Legislative Task Force.
The department is meant to improve state governance by addressing inefficiencies that lead to unnecessary costs and delays. If passed, the task force will include nine members — three from the House, three from the Senate, and three from the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
INTRODUCED LEGISLATION
House Bill 368 WWAMI
A new bill aims to bring changes to Idaho's partnership with the University of Washington and expand more education options for medical students.
The bill is also meant to help address the doctor shortage in Idaho by requiring the State Board of Education to create a plan to address the shortage.