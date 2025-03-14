Watch Now
Inside the Statehouse: Execution methods, grocery tax, Medicaid, and more

Here's a look at what went on in the Idaho Statehouse this week
Idaho News 6
BOISE, Idaho — With more than 500 pieces of legislation introduced this session in the Idaho Legislature, it can be hard to keep track of new bills and their potential impact. Here is some of the notable legislation that has been introduced, advanced, or enacted in Idaho this week —

LATEST ENACTED LEGISLATION

House Bill 37 Execution

House Bill 231 Grocery tax

  • On Thursday, Gov. Little signed House Bill 231 into law, which is meant to provide Idahoans with additional grocery tax relief.

    RELATED: Idaho governor signs bill increasing food tax credit

    Under previous Idaho law, most residents received a $120 grocery tax credit per year — the new bill will increase that amount to $155.

Senate Bill 1044 Cursive handwriting

AWAITING THE GOVERNOR

House Bill 41 Flags, public schools

House Bill 345 Medicaid

  • The Idaho House and Senate have passed a bill to require legislative approval for certain Medicaid State Plan amendments and waivers. It will now be sent to Gov. Little to either sign or veto.

    RELATED: Idaho Medicaid reform bill moves to the governor's desk

    The bill also creates new work requirements, requiring people to work, volunteer, or attend some type of school or training for at least 20 hours a week to receive Medicaid benefits.

Senate Bill 1038 World Health Organization mandates

ADVANCING LEGISLATION

House Bill 83 Immigration and enforcement

  • A bill targeting illegal immigration, which cleared the Idaho House on Feb. 10, is now headed back to the chamber for another vote following amendments by the Senate.

    RELATED: Idaho Senate amends, passes bill targetting illegal immigration and enforcement

    A key aspect of the bill mandates that any person convicted under its statutes must return to their country of origin upon completing their sentence. Additionally, it requires law enforcement or designated agencies to monitor and report compliance with such orders to the Idaho State Police.

House Bill 364 'DOGE'

  • The Idaho House approved House Bill 364 on Monday, 42-24, to establish the Department of Government Efficiency Legislative Task Force.

    RELATED: Idaho House lawmakers move forward with 'DOGE' bill

    The department is meant to improve state governance by addressing inefficiencies that lead to unnecessary costs and delays. If passed, the task force will include nine members — three from the House, three from the Senate, and three from the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

INTRODUCED LEGISLATION

House Bill 368 WWAMI

