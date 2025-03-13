The Idaho House has moved forward with the 'DOGE' bill

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House has approved House Bill No. 364. The vote took place on Monday, with a tally of 42 in favor and 24 against, while 4 members were absent.

The Bill is to establish the Department of Government Efficiency Legislative Task Force, designed to improve state governance by addressing inefficiencies that lead to unnecessary costs and delays.

The task force will include nine members—three from the House, three from the Senate, and three from the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee—appointed by July 1, 2025, with co-chairs from both chambers.

Its focus areas will encompass regulatory accountability, budget accountability, and improving government operations. The group will meet at least twice a year and can hold special meetings. The bill includes an emergency clause for immediate implementation, with the task force set to operate until November 30, 2029.

