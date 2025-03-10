Idaho Legislature passes bill to limit enforcement of WHO mandates across the state

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature has passed a bill to prevent state and local authorities from enforcing mandates issued by the World Health Organization. The bill passed the Senate on Feb. 18 and received approval from the House on Monday. The legislation will now head to Governor Brad Little for him to either veto or sign into law.

Senate Bill 1038 proposes a new chapter in Title 39 of the Idaho Code. The legislation, if enacted, would prohibit any state and political subdivisions, including counties, cities, towns, and school districts, from being compelled to enforce or collaborate in the enforcement of WHO mandates.

The bill outlines that any WHO requirements on masks, vaccines, or medical testing, as well as the gathering of public or private information about Idaho citizens, shall not be used as a basis for action in the state. If signed, SB 1038 will take effect on July 1.

“We as a state will not be compelled to enforce WHO mandates,” said Rep. Heather Scott (R) during the House debate on the bill. Rep. Scott mentioned that the WHO was "heavily criticized for its COVID response," adding that the organization "might not have our state's interest in mind."

The bill comes less than 2 months after President Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization. However, the process of withdrawing is not immediate, as it requires the approval of Congress and a one-year notice.

RELATED: World Health Org. leader wants Trump to reconsider his decision to exit the pact

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.