Idaho Senate amends, passes bill targetting illegal immigration and enforcement

BOISE, Idaho — A bill targeting illegal immigration, which cleared the Idaho House on Feb. 10, is now headed back to the chamber for another vote following amendments by the Senate.

House Bill 83 seeks to address illegal entry from foreign nations, illegal reentry by certain individuals, and refusal to comply with orders to return to a foreign nation. The bill outlines severe penalties for offenders, including felony charges for refusal to comply with court-ordered directives.

A key aspect of the bill mandates that any person convicted under its statutes must return to their country of origin upon completing their sentence. Additionally, it requires law enforcement or designated agencies to monitor and report compliance with such orders to the Idaho State Police. The bill declares an emergency, meaning the act would take immediate effect if passed and approved.

The Senate passed the bill, 29-6, on Tuesday morning, with several amendments, which means that the new version of the bill is headed back to the House to approve any changes. One of the amendments clarifies that the legislation can be referred to as the "Immigration Cooperation and Enforcement Act" and adds definitions for several additional terms, including "dangerous illegal alien," "dangerous crime," "immigration detainer," and more.

The Senate amendments also add a section regarding "trafficking," which states that anyone who assists in trafficking a "dangerous illegal alien" will be guilty of a felony and receive a minimum one-year sentence. Also added is a five-year minimum sentence for anyone convicted of a dangerous crime who is found not to be in the U.S. legally.

In addition, the Senate added an "immunity" section, which says that "a law enforcement official or custodial authority acting in good faith to carry out duties or activities allowed by this chapter shall have immunity from damages or liability from such actions."