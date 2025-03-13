Governor Little signs bill to add cursive requirements to Idaho schools

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a bill into law on Wednesday that will require students in Idaho to be proficient at reading and writing in cursive by the end of 5th grade.

Senate Bill 1044 includes an emergency clause, which stipulates that Idaho schools will need to comply with the new guidelines and assessments for cursive writing by the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

"It's not just about handwriting, there's so much more involved. Cursive handwriting has shown that it helps kids with reading, it helps them in memorization, in spelling, in language learning and in abstract and complex thought processes," said Senator Tammy Nichols (R).