Idaho Medicaid reform bill moves to the governor's desk

BOISE, Idaho — Changes could be coming for Idahoans on Medicaid. House Bill 345, which has already cleared the Idaho House and Senate, focuses on creating a Medicaid plan where one managed care organization is in charge of all state Medicaid.

While some Idahoans express concerns about how this will impact them, lawmakers say the bill aims to reduce costs and ensure sustainability.

The bill's sponsor, republican state representative Jordan Redman said, “We’ve had a number of different bills come up this year that address everything from full repeal to significant sideboards. This kind of meets in the middle and gives some sideboards and sustainability as far as access goes. We’ve had provider protections in there.”

The bill also targets Medicaid reform and expansion. One key aspect is that the bill creates work requirements for people between 19 and 64 years old, requiring them to work, volunteer, or attend some type of school or training for at least 20 hours a week to receive Medicaid benefits.

“There are a number of exceptions in there as well... I think there’s a lot of value and dignity in doing something outside of your community, whether it’s work or volunteering, and so I think that’s a benefit. But there was some opposition, saying that people were going to lose coverage based on that,” said Redman.

Angela Lindig is the executive director for Idaho Parents Unlimitedand testified against the bill.

She said, “There are so many various components that it’s hard to know what to even focus on.”

The organization works with families who have children with disabilities or who need special health care. Although this legislation won’t directly impact the nonprofit, Lindig says she could personally be affected as her daughter, Amber, uses Medicaid services to live independently.

She worries this bill could impact the growing provider shortage across the country.

“We want to make sure that any changes made to Medicaid don’t create even greater strains on that provider shortage problem because it’s already at a place where people have been displaced,” said Lindig.

If Governor Little signs the bill, lawmakers say it will save the state $15.9 million in the fiscal year 2026 and even more in 2027— $27.2 million.

The bill will soon be on its way to the governor’s desk.