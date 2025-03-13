Idaho governor signs bill increasing food tax credit

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 231 into law, which is meant to provide Idahoans with additional grocery tax relief.

Under previous Idaho law, most residents received a $120 grocery tax credit per year — the new bill will increase that amount to $155.

Other aspects of the bill include removing certain credit provisions and introducing a refund for actual sales tax paid on specific food items. The bill also provides for information exchange agreements with state departments and emphasizes compliance with federal and state privacy laws.

The legislation included an emergency clause so that it retroactively takes effect beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.