Longtime Boise Parks and Rec Director retires after 24 years at the helm

BOISE, Idaho — “Yes, I feel very, very good where we’re at.”

Doug Holloway is done. After serving the City of Boise for 24 years as its Parks and Recreation Director, Friday is officially Holloway's final day on the job.

I asked Holloway who helped guide him towards this path of public service.

“Lee Derrick, Dick Dillon, these were people who were teachers [and coaches] in Payette. It was Lee Derrick who told me to go into education, and I never taught a day in my life because I got this job as the Director of the Payette County Rec District out of college.”

After just a few days on the job, he knew he had found his calling.

“I remember seeing the Director of the Boise Parks and Rec Department, and his name was Gary Mullens, and I looked at him like he was a celebrity,” recalled Holloway.

Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson spoke with Holloway about his transition out of the workforce during an interview at the new Warm Springs clubhouse, one of many projects Holloway is proud to have completed during his tenure.

From the Ridge to Rivers program to the Boise Greenbelt to Zoo Boise, and all the city parks— Holloway said that he loved every responsibility that came with the job.

When speaking about his legacy, Holloway kept it simple: “I believe now, and it should be [the same] anytime you leave a job— you should leave it better than when you got it, and I believe we did that.”

When asked if he'll miss the ribbon-cutting events, Holloway replied with a smile, "Oh my gosh, yes, probably more than anything."

