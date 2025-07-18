BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Greenbelt is one of the most iconic and beloved paths in the City of Trees, this past week, the Boise City Council approved a new speed ordinance for the Greenbelt.

So we decided to hop on board with one of the volunteers to see what Brent Vance has noticed in his his nine years as a Boise Greenbelt Ambassador.

Watch the video to join us on our Greenbelt ride:

Boise Greenbelt Ambassadors provides perspective on how the Greenbelt has changed

"There is a lot more people I see on Greenbelt, especially on Wednesday's when I patrol," said Vance. "Ever since COVID, I have seen more people and also more bikes."

The Boise Greenbelt Ambassadors work in conjunction with the Boise Police Department, providing eyes and ears in case of an emergency or an incident on the Greenbelt.

"We have numbers for dispatch, and we can have the cops out here in just a matter of minutes," said Vance. "But, surprisingly, you don’t see a whole lot of accidents out here."

The new ordinance states that greenbelt users need to have a reasonable and prudent speed, but Vance told us he's hardly ever had to tell people to slow down. He's also noticed a huge change in the type of equipment being ridden on the Greenbelt.

"What I see more than anything is a lot of bikes," said Vance, who has noticed more electric scooters and a ton of electric bikes. "I do see a lot of elderly people, and I think those e-bikes have helped them to get out and enjoy the greenbelt when otherwise they maybe can’t walk it."

The Greenbelt is a unique place that people use to commute, it's used by families to recreate, joggers to get exercise, and people with their dogs can be found up and down this iconic trail.

Vance believes that if everybody follows the rules and respects each other and the wildlife, it goes a long way to ensure that everybody gets to enjoy the Greenbelt, and he will continue to volunteer, providing directions, tools, a friendly wave, or treats for dogs.

"I absolutely love it, I’ve been doing it about nine years now," said Vance. "They make my day, those dogs."