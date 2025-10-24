BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise unveiled its newest small animal kingdom exhibit, bringing more space to some of the zoo's smallest creatures.

The new and improved space provides access to indoor and outdoor spaces as well as more interactive zones like the meerkat exhibit receiving a new area to dig underground.

WATCH: Get an up-close look at the new exhibit

Big space, compact critters: Zoo Boise opens new small animal kingdom

“One of our biggest focuses is trying to make sure we have some really good outdoor and indoor spaces and just making sure to give the animals some extra space,” said Melissa Wade, General Curator at Zoo Boise.

If you would like to check it out yourself, this weekend is a perfect opportunity as Boo at the Zoo is happening this weekend. The event invites people to come in costume and enjoy free candy, face painting, a costume contest and more.

