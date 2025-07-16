Exclusive First look: Boise’s $12M Warm Springs community clubhouse nears completion

EAST END, Idaho — After more than a year of construction, Boise’s Warm Springs Golf Course is nearly ready to open its new community clubhouse, and Idaho News 6 got an exclusive first look inside.

The approximately $12 million project replaces the aging facility that had served golfers in Boise’s East End for over 50 years. The new space includes a pro shop, bar, full-service restaurant, event center, and wraparound patio, with views of the foothills and easy access to the Greenbelt.

WATCH: Get an exclusive first look inside the new Warm Springs clubhouse

Boise’s $12M Warm Springs clubhouse nears completion

“We really wanted it to be a true community facility,” said Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks and Recreation. “What you see here is our pro shop area. So this is also the area that you will come in and check in, make your tee time.”

Construction broke ground in May 2024. Fourteen months later, the city says the facility is nearly complete and designed to serve more than just golfers.

“Just trying to hit that balance of something that our community is really going to be proud of, but yet it's not so over the top,” Holloway said.

Even the restaurant is being built with flexibility in mind, offering grab-and-go snacks for players and a more refined menu for dinner guests.

“It could be prime rib, it could be some sort of seafood plate…just something more than the burger and fry type of joint,” Holloway said.

Golfers say the improvements are immediately noticeable.

“Incredible. Very, very nice,” said one visitor.

“I'm very excited and stoked,” said Tyler Bolen, a Boise resident. “It's a beautiful clubhouse. It's a huge change. It's a big step up.”

As part of the project, the course was also reconfigured so the 18th hole now ends at the patio of the clubhouse, creating a more connected finish for players and guests alike.

“It’s a community center, more so than just what some would refer to as a clubhouse,” Holloway said.

The official opening is slated for later this month.

