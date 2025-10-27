City of Boise receives land donation near Table Rock

BOISE, Idaho — The view of Table Rock just got better. The Satz family has donated 44 acres of open space overlooking Warm Springs Avenue — a scenic addition to Boise’s foothills that city officials say fell into their lap.

The land sits below Table Rock and above Warm Springs Avenue. According to Boise Parks and Recreation, the gift will expand recreation opportunities, support wildlife habitat and preserve the area’s open views.

Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said the donation came as a surprise.

“He approached us — we didn’t go to him and knock on his door and say, ‘Hey Greg, we really love this property. It would be a great addition to the Mesa Reserve and Table Rock — would you sell it to us or give it to us?’ We didn’t do any of that. He came to us,” Holloway said.

Boise Foothills land donated to the city

The Boise City Council plans to thank the Satz family for their gift at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28.