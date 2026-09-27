Twin Falls prosecutor clears officer in In-N-Out shooting response

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls prosecutor has made a decision following the review of a Twin Falls Police officer's response to the In-N-Out shooting in August.

The review involved the officer's use of force during the incident.

According to a release from the Twin Falls Police Department, Prosecuting Attorney Grand Loebs found the officer in question had "reasonable belief that he was acting in defense of civilians fleeing the active-shooter scene."

Loebs also said that insufficient evidence existed to "support criminal charges" against the officer.

You can find some of our coverage on the In-N-Out shooting in Twin Falls below to learn more.