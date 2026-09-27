Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

Twin Falls prosecutor clears officer in In-N-Out shooting response

Idaho Shooting
KMVT via AP
This image provided by KMVT shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Idaho Shooting
Posted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls prosecutor has made a decision following the review of a Twin Falls Police officer's response to the In-N-Out shooting in August.

The review involved the officer's use of force during the incident.

According to a release from the Twin Falls Police Department, Prosecuting Attorney Grand Loebs found the officer in question had "reasonable belief that he was acting in defense of civilians fleeing the active-shooter scene."

Loebs also said that insufficient evidence existed to "support criminal charges" against the officer.

You can find some of our coverage on the In-N-Out shooting in Twin Falls below to learn more.

Send tips to Magic Valley neighborhood reporters Lorien Nettleton and Joey Martin
Have a story idea from Twin Falls or the Magic Valley? Share it with our team below —

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Joey Martin

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton