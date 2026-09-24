Twin Falls announces permanent memorial for In-N-Out shooting victims; fundraiser underway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls leaders have announced plans to create a permanent memorial honoring the three people killed in the Aug. 1 In-N-Out shooting and recognizing everyone affected.

The City of Twin Falls will work with victims' families, survivors, first responders and community members on the memorial's design, location and other details.

The Twin Falls Community Foundation is leading fundraising through its Special Projects Fund. The Idaho Community Foundation has contributed $20,000 in seed funding to help launch the project.

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“This memorial will be shaped by the people of Twin Falls and created with care for everyone whose life was changed by this tragedy,” Mayor Jason Brown said. “Our goal is to provide a lasting place where our community can remember, reflect and come together.”

Donations will be used for approved memorial costs, including planning, design, construction, installation and long-term care.

Officials said the memorial fund is separate from funds providing direct assistance to victims, survivors and their families.

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Community members can learn more and make online donations here.