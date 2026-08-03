Who is Chad Williams? College of Southern Idaho confirms suspected Twin Falls shooter was former student

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Editor's note: While this article focuses on what is known about the suspected shooter, our coverage remains centered on the victims and those affected by this tragedy. Read what we know so far about the three people killed and the seven injured in the Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting here.

The College of Southern Idaho has confirmed that Chad Williams, the man police identified as the suspected shooter in Saturday's deadly In-N-Out shooting, was a former student at the college.

CSI records show Williams was a student senator on campus who was impeached from his role in February 2023.

In a statement to Idaho News 6, CSI President Dr. L. Dean Fisher said Williams attended the College of Southern Idaho from Aug. 22, 2022, through Dec. 14, 2023. The college said Williams did not graduate with a credential.

"The College will cooperate with appropriate law enforcement agencies, as appropriate, during their investigation," Fisher said in the statement.

Twin Falls police identified Williams during a Sunday afternoon press conference as the 24-year-old suspected of opening fire at the In-N-Out restaurant. Police said Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and acted alone.

READ MORE | Police confirm 3 dead, 7 injured in Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting; suspected shooter identified

Authorities have not released information about a possible motive, and investigators have shared few details about Williams' background. His family has been notified and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to police.

The shooting left three people dead and seven others injured. Officials said two victims have been treated and released, three remain in stable condition and two are in critical condition. Authorities have not publicly identified the victims.

This story will be updated as officials release additional information about Williams, the victims and the ongoing investigation.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.