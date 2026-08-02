What we know about the victims of the Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — More information is beginning to emerge about the victims of Saturday's mass shooting outside the In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls that left at least three people dead and several others injured.

RELATED | GoFundMe campaign to help Dudley and his family with mounting medical expenses.

"There are very few people in this world like Terry," Palmer wrote on the fundraiser. "He is the kind of man who quietly puts others before himself, who works hard, loves deeply, and never hesitates to lend a helping hand."

North Star Taxi posted to Facebook that they closed Saturday after the shooting, warning they may not reopen for the next couple of days.

"Our driver Terry Dudley was the victim of a mass shooting today," the post writes, "He is alive but has a very long road ahead of him."

Authorities have not yet released the names of those who were killed or injured.

Twin Falls Police say the shooter was killed, but did not say how they died. The investigation remains ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we learn more about the victims in this case.