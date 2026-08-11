Idaho State Police releases name of off-duty officer who intervened in August 1 shooting

Idaho State Police identified the off-duty officer who jumped into action during the shooting at In-N-Out in Twin Falls on August 1.

ISP Director Colonel Bill Gardiner says Specialist Steve McClain “made the conscious decision to confront the threat in an effort to protect others,” and that he “undoubtedly helped save lives” when a gunman started shooting.

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Specialist McClain has served with ISP for 12 years. ISP says he is assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Program and that he and his family are members of the Twin Falls community.

Specialist McClain released a statement on Tuesday. It reads: “My heart remains with the victims, their families, those who were injured, and everyone whose lives have been changed by this tragedy.

Like many others who were there that day, I simply did what I believed needed to be done. Many people stepped forward to help complete strangers, often at great personal risk, and I am grateful for their courage and compassion.

I am thankful for the training I have received throughout my career that prepared me for this horrific incident. I am proud to serve alongside the men and women of the Idaho State Police, as well as those with the Twin Falls Police Department and other members of our law enforcement community. I pray that the community can continue to heal and be strengthened through one another. Twin Falls Strong!”

