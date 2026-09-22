New answers expected in Boise’s ‘Unknown Wanderer’ mystery, tune in Wednesday

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — After nearly 44 years, Ada County investigators are set to reveal the identity of Boise’s “Unknown Wanderer.”

The man was found dead inside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1982. He had a suicide note, 19 $100 bills and a fake name.

The sheriff’s office says investigators will also discuss a possible connection to the 1982 Tylenol poisonings.

Watch the news conference LIVE below starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday —

Stay with Idaho News 6 for updates as investigators reveal new details.

Watch below for archived Idaho News 6 coverage of the “Unknown Wanderer” case —

From the archives: 'Unknown Wanderer' cold case puzzles investigators [Part 1]

From the archives: 'Unknown Wanderer' case remains unsolved since 1982 [Part 2]

RELATED | Who was Boise’s ‘Unknown Wanderer’? His identity may finally be known