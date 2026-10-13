Investigators release new details as Boise schools review response to alleged threat at Timberline

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — According to Boise School District officials, a student and her mother brought school leaders what officials described as “a horrific screenshot” on Oct. 2. School officials contacted police and helped the mother begin filing a formal Title IX complaint.

WATCH: New details from investigators as they look into the threats at Timberline High School

New details from investigators as they look into the threats at Timberline High School

In a meeting on Monday evening, the Boise School District reviewed its response to alleged violent and sexually explicit threats involving Timberline High School students as a police investigation continues.

The investigation follows alleged Snapchat messages involving Timberline football players that called for a female student to be raped and killed. More than 100 Timberline students walked out of class last Wednesday, demanding accountability.

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I met with Diego Ayala, a student leader at Frank Church High School, who said the incident has affected students beyond Timberline, leaving some questioning how well they know the people around them.

“It definitely affects other high schools just because it's like other students talking about other students. So it doesn't really make other people feel comfortable around maybe people who they think they know,” Ayala told me.

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Officials described the case as complex because all three areas — school board policy, Title IX and law enforcement — are involved simultaneously. District officials said law enforcement determined the incident would be handled as a criminal investigation.

With the police investigation ongoing, district officials said they are now in a position to interview students.

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The district also outlined several supportive measures that may be available to students, including transferring a student to another school or an online program, adjusting class schedules or changing how students move around campus.

Ayala said students at other schools have been talking about the allegations and wondering whether they could also be affected.

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“I've heard a lot of my friends in my classes talk about, like, ‘Oh, I walk among those people,’” Ayala said. “I don't know what they're saying about me.”

District leaders also emphasized the importance of a broader community conversation about sexual assault, violence and accountability, noting that young people pay attention to how adults respond to these situations.

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Ayala said the allegations have left students with lingering questions about what others might be saying about them and their friends.

The district said they will continue providing support to students affected and urge neighbors to reach out if they need help.

Both the Boise Police Department's investigation and the Title IX investigation remain ongoing.

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