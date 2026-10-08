MERIDIAN, Idaho — Chalk messages covered the sidewalk outside the Idaho State Police building Wednesday afternoon after dozens of students from across the Treasure Valley participated in a walkout organized by Renaissance High School senior Elaina Winn.

The demonstration began at Renaissance High School, where students walked out of class before marching to the Idaho State Police building in Meridian.

WATCH | Students rally in Meridian over Cornell 7, Timberline cases

"WE ARE JANE DOE" | Students walk out, march through Meridian

For Winn, the event was about drawing attention to what she sees as a broader issue.

"I still think what is happening with the Cornell 7 situation and what's happening with Timberline is not an isolated situation. It's a situation that occurs globally."

Students from multiple schools joined the march, with participants chanting and carrying signs as they walked through Meridian.

KIVI

RELATED: 'Justice needs to be served': Timberline students walk out over alleged threats of rape, death

After arriving at ISP, students filled the sidewalk with chalk messages including "No Means No," "You Are Not Alone" and "We Are Jane Doe."

Winn said the demonstration was an opportunity to elevate voices she believes are often not heard.

"I think especially in Idaho, we don't see a lot of people speaking out against that, so it means a lot to me to be able to help amplify our voices."

KIVI

One student walking alongside the group said participants wanted to bring attention to both the Cornell 7 case and the allegations involving Timberline students.

"We are here to try and raise awareness for the despicable things happening for the Cornell 7 situation and also the Timberline students."

RELATED: Community demands consequences over alleged rape, death threats at Timberline

Among those attending the walkout was Ashley Meucci, who said local conversations about sexual violence can sometimes be overshadowed by nationally known cases.

"I believe that it's important to draw local attention; you know, nationwide is important as well, but the focus often gets overshadowed, and we don't look at a lot of what happens here right in our own backyard."

Meucci said seeing so many young people speak out left a lasting impression.

KIVI

"It is beautiful to see such a younger generation standing up for something that they want to see, that they want to grow into, demanding the change that they'd like to live up to."

Winn said she hopes the demonstration encourages continued support for victims and continued conversations about accountability.

"We have millions of victims of sexual violence globally, and it's important that we stand and show our support for these victims and that we call for justice."

The demonstration comes as Boise Police continue investigating alleged threats and harassment involving Timberline High School students. The investigation remains ongoing.