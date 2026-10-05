Community demands consequences over alleged rape, death threats at Timberline

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A petition calling for accountability at Timberline High School has topped 8,000 signatures amid allegations of violent and sexually explicit messages shared in a student group chat.

The petition alleges the chat included Timberline football players and contained messages calling for a female student to be raped and killed.

Idaho News 6 has obtained screenshots circulating online but has not independently verified their authenticity or who wrote the messages. The station has asked Boise police whether they are among the messages under investigation.

One message references hanging a female student and another appears to reference a lawsuit accusing seven Cornell fraternity members of rape.

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Laura Bolton, a former Timberline teacher and education advocate, said both the alleged messages and some online responses concern her.

“We need to stand up for once and say this is not okay, enough is enough,” Bolton said.

She said she saw comments dismissing the alleged behavior as “boys will be boys” and urged adults to set a different example.

“Your kids need you in this community, grown-ups,” she said.

Boise police said the reported threatening language and online harassment appear directed at one victim. The department said the incident does not involve an active threat to the school or general student population.

The people reported to have been involved are known to investigators, police said. School resource officers and juvenile detectives are monitoring the situation and will work with the Ada County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether the incident meets the legal requirements for criminal charges.

The Boise School District said it learned of the situation Friday and reported the posts to police that day. Police confirmed they recommended the district pause internal action to avoid jeopardizing a potential criminal investigation.

A state law passed this year clarifies that schools cannot conduct internal investigations in place of required reports of suspected child abuse to law enforcement. The law allows schools to conduct internal investigations and take administrative action after reporting. In this case, the pause was requested by police.

Several Timberline parents told Idaho News 6 they were upset about the allegations but declined to speak publicly out of concern for their children.

One parent submitted a written statement calling for students to be removed from the football team and expelled if the investigation substantiates their involvement.

The petition also calls for education on respectful behavior and consent, along with a safe way for students to report misconduct.

“I don’t think kids understand the consequences of their actions,” Bolton said.

She believes the petition’s response reflects broader concerns about trust in the district.

“I believe that the reason this petition ignited the flame of justice is because the community doesn’t trust us anymore,” she said.

Bolton said students are organizing a walkout Wednesday. The petition also encourages supporters to boycott Thursday’s homecoming football game.

Anyone with direct knowledge of the incident who has not spoken with police is asked to contact Ada County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 208-377-6790.