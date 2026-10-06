Outrage over violent threats prompts Timberline HS to postpone homecoming activities

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Homecoming activities at a southeast Boise high school are being postponed amid concerns over threats of violence.

Timberline High School administration announced the decision on Tuesday, which impacts all previously scheduled homecoming activities apart from the school's homecoming dance.

As Idaho News 6 reported, emotions ran high among community members who demanded consequences over violent and sexually explicit messages shared in a student group chat. An online petition with thousands of signatures alleged the chat included Timberline football players and contained messages calling for a female student to be raped and killed.

"This is not a decision made easily or lightly," Timberline Principal Chad Wright wrote in a message to students and families. "However, given the heightened emotions, threats of violence, and the simple need to pause, reflect and process, we believe it is not only the prudent decision, but the right one as well."

Community members react to the messages circulating online:

Community demands consequences over alleged rape, death threats at Timberline

Wright acknowledged the disappointment students are likely to feel in light of the decision to reschedule homecoming activities and promised students to find a time and place "where the spirit of our school can be seen, felt and celebrated by everyone."

Idaho News 6 has obtained screenshots circulating online but has not independently verified their authenticity or who wrote the messages. One message references hanging a female student, and another appears to reference a lawsuit accusing seven Cornell fraternity members of rape.

Boise police have said the reported threatening language and online harassment appear directed at one victim, and the people reported to have been involved are known to investigators.