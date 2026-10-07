Timberline students walk out amid controversy over alleged threats of rape, death

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 students at Timberline High School walked out of class on Wednesday as calls for accountability continue following allegations of violent and sexually explicit messages shared in a student group chat.

The demonstration comes days after an online petition garnered thousands of signatures and as Boise Police continue investigating reported threats and online harassment directed at a female student.

Earlier this week, school officials postponed most homecoming activities, citing heightened emotions, threats of violence and a need for the school community to pause and reflect. Timberline's homecoming football game was also canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Boise Police have said the reported threatening language appears to have been directed at one victim and that there is no active threat to the school or the broader student population. Investigators have said the people reported to have been involved are known to law enforcement.

READ MORE | Community demands consequences over alleged rape, death threats at Timberline

The Boise School District has said it learned of the situation Friday and reported it to police the same day. District officials said they paused internal action at the request of law enforcement to avoid interfering with the criminal investigation.

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