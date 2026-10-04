BOISE, Idaho — Students at Timberline High School are speaking out after Boise School District said law enforcement is investigating what it described as "highly inappropriate and concerning" social media posts involving students.

Now, over 3,000 people have signed a petition that alleges several Timberline students made violent and sexually explicit threats toward a student. The district has released few details about the incident, but it says that support is available for students, staff, and families affected by the situation.

WATCH | Timberline students react to social media posts under investigation—

'Surprise and fear': Timberline students react to social media posts under investigation

For Timberline junior Siena Caldwell, news of the posts spread quickly. She said she was shocked by what she was hearing.

"It's really surprising. You wouldn't expect that from your peers and people that you go to school with every day," Caldwell said. "It's scary, honestly, having those kinds of things being said."

The incident has become a major topic of discussion both on campus and online. Caldwell is among those who have signed an online petition calling for accountability as the investigation continues.

"If we, like the Timberline student body, don't come together as a unit, the proper accountability and repercussions won't come out of this," she said.

The petition states that "justice must be served" and calls for accountability, changes to school culture, and additional education surrounding respectful behavior. The petition's author is also encouraging supporters to boycott Timberline's upcoming homecoming football game until further action is taken.

Boise School District has not publicly released specific details about the content of the posts or identified any students involved.

Meanwhile, students say the allegations and discussion surrounding the incident have left many unsettled.

"I think surprise and fear are probably the initial things," Caldwell said.

Caldwell said many students, including herself, have seen screenshots circulating online that they say came from a Snapchat group chat.

She also said one of the messages allegedly referenced the separate "Cornell 7" investigation. Idaho News 6 has not independently verified the screenshots or their contents.

Her brother Theo Caldwell, a sophomore, said he signed the petition because he believes students should speak up.

"I feel like the student body needs to step up and sort of fill in that hole of showing these kids this is not OK," Theo Caldwell said. "We're not going to tolerate that."

He said many students are looking for answers as the investigation moves forward.

Idaho News 6 has requested additional information from Boise School District and has also reached out to Boise Police regarding the investigation. The district is encouraging anyone with information related to the incident to contact Boise Police at 208-377-6790.