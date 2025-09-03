Jury finalized in trial of former Caldwell police sergeant accused of sexual abuse

BOISE, Idaho — A jury has been finalized in the federal trial of former Caldwell Police Sgt. Ryan Bendawald, who is accused of using his badge to sexually abuse women and faces multiple federal charges.

Inside the courtroom on Tuesday, attorneys questioned 80 prospective jurors about their experiences with law enforcement and whether they could set aside personal bias. Some admitted they could not, while others said they could remain impartial.

Both the prosecution and defense reminded jurors that they must follow the judge’s instructions and that defendants do not have to testify to prove innocence.

By the end of the day, 14 jurors were sworn in – eight women and six men. However, one of those jurors may be removed after a language barrier was discovered. His eligibility will be reviewed with an interpreter present on Thursday.

Bendawald was indicted in 2023 following a federal investigation. Prosecutors allege that between 2017 and 2021, he used his role as a Caldwell police sergeant to sexually abuse at least seven women, in some cases offering police favors in exchange for sex.

After some charges were dropped, Bendawald still faces three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of federal bribery. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in federal prison.

This is the second Caldwell officer to face federal charges in recent years. Former Lt. Joseph Hoadley was convicted in 2023 of witness tampering and falsifying records and served three months in federal prison.

Bendawald has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday morning, and the trial is expected to last about three weeks.