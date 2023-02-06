Former Caldwell Lieutenant sentenced to three months at federal facility for three felony convictions

BOISE, Idaho — A former Caldwell Police Lieutenant convicted on three federal charges will now spend three months incarcerated at a federal facility.

Joseph Hoadley was convicted by a federal jury in September after a four-day trial and returned to a Boise courtroom Monday morning for sentencing.

After hearing arguments inside a federal courtroom in downtown Boise, U.S. District Chief Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced former Caldwell Police Lieutenant Joseph Hoadley to three months in prison for each of the three convictions for witness tampering by harassment, falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding.

The sentences will be served concurrently, so Hoadley will spend a total of three months in custody. Upon his release, he will undergo supervised release for 12 months.

During the September trial, the jury heard evidence that implied Hoadley used excessive force on a citizen during an arrest in 2017 while employed as a lieutenant with the Caldwell Police Department, then tried to cover it up.

The jury found Hoadley not guilty of Willful Deprivation of Rights Under the Color of Law but did convict him on attempts to destroy evidence related to that incident after the fact. Hoadley was facing up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each of those three charges.

During Monday's sentencing hearing, Hoadley addressed the judge and referenced his active divorce proceedings at the time as a reason for clearing his work laptop and cell phone, citing "embarrassing photos and screenshots" that were to be used in his divorce trial.

Hoadley said, if he could go back in time, there's a lot he would do differently, including not clearing his work-issued devices, and would have included more information in his reports that he omitted.

Judge Skvdahl responded by saying the action of clearing the devices "may not have been motivated by cover-up, but it seems like it was."

There were also brief discussions regarding whether the two charges related to obstructing justice should be considered one charge or two. The judge sided with the prosecution that the charges were filed correctly. They also discussed whether Hoadley was eligible for a sentencing enhancement based on his position of authority within the police department. The judge sided with the defense's objection and ruled the enhancement did not apply.

At the beginning of the hearing, Judge Skavdahl said he reviewed 65 letters of support for Hoadley from family members, former associates, and various community members.

Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor was called to the stand to testify for the defense. Taylor discussed a personal and professional relationship with Hoadley, referring to him as "Joey" and calling him a friend as well as a colleague. Taylor says Hoadley was often used as an expert to testify in gang-related cases in Canyon County.

Prosecution now questioning Taylor, pushing the importance, especially as a prosecutor, of knowing the information put in criminal reports are correct and accurate.



Taylor agrees. — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) February 6, 2023

The prosecution pushed Taylor on whether or not anyone had ever complained about Hoadley's conduct on the job. Taylor was hesitant to answer "without being able to reflect about it", and said he "would have to think about it."

Hoadley's defense argued people make complaints about everyone, "even judges."

Hoadley was visibly emotional at times, wiping tears and sniffling, particularly when apologizing to his family, community, and the police department.

Audible sobs in the courtroom when Hoadley talks about saying bye to his son this morning, not knowing when he'd see him again. — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) February 6, 2023

The defense hoped for home surveillance and community service with no prison time. The government asked for 41 months in custody.

Ultimately, the judge assigned to the case from Wyoming decided Hoadley would serve three months for each conviction, but the sentences could be served concurrently. He will recommend incarceration at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon.

Hoadley was fired from the department in May of 2022 after that initial indictment but before his conviction. With this sentencing now final, Hoadley is officially de-certified as a police officer.