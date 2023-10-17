Former Caldwell Police officer indicted for sexually abusing women

BOISE, Idaho — On Thuesday (October 17) an indictment was unsealed in the District of Idaho charging a former Caldwell Police Department sergeant with civil rights violations involving the sexual abuse of women and exchanging favorable police treatment for sexual acts.

According to court documents, Ryan A. Bendawald, 41, of Franklin, Tennessee, allegedly abused his position as a law enforcement officer by sexually victimizing women in Caldwell. From at least 2017 until 2021, Bendawald allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with at least seven women he encountered in the course of his law enforcement duties. Bendawald is also alleged to have exchanged and offered to exchange favorable police treatment for sex and sexual favors.

Bendawald is charged with two felony counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, five felony counts of federal program bribery, and one misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law. If convicted on all counts, Bendawald faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit for the District of Idaho, Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, and Special Agent in Charge Shohini S. Sinha of the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, Boise Resident Agency is investigating the case.

