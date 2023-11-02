Former Caldwell Police Officer charged with two felonies

CALDWELL — Former Caldwell Police Officer Ryan Bendawald has pleaded not guilty to charges he abused his power as a police officer to sexually victimize women.

According to an unsealed indictment prosecutors allege the 41-year-old engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with at least seven women between 2017 and 2021.

In those documents, prosecutors also allege Bendawald exchanged, or offered to exchange favorable police treatment for sexual favors.

Bendawald is charged with two felony counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, five felony counts of federal program bribery, and one misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

If convicted on all counts he could face up to a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Bendawald is set to face trial in Boise on January 8th.

