Caldwell officer charged in FBI investigation fired

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell says Lt. Joesph Alan Hoadley has been terminated from the Caldwell Police Department. The City of Caldwell confirmed to Idaho News 6 that Hoadley was terminated on May 3.

Related: New felony charge filed against the Caldwell Police officer charged with hitting a man

Hoadley has been on paid administrative leave since January. He is charged with two felonies Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law and Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations.

Related: Caldwell Police officer charged in FBI investigation pleads not guilty

The charges stem from an FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department.

If convicted of both felonies he faces up to 30 years in jail.

His trial is set for September 19, 2022.

