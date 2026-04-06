Malheur County Sheriff says seized dairy goats may stay in California

VALE, Oregon — When an investigation into animal cruelty claims at a Nyssa dairy farm revealed hundreds of instances of alleged animal abuse, Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson acted quickly to ensure the farm's dairy goats were transported to a safe and welcoming home.

Ultimately, over 200 dairy goats were transferred from Grand Barr Dairy to out-of-state animal sanctuaries in California.

On Monday, Sheriff Johnson made it clear that the goats would not be coming back to Oregon. The Sheriff told Idaho News 6 that his office is working on a plan to keep the goats in California, where they are being rehabilitated.

WATCH: Malheur County Sheriff explains what happened to the goats that were seized from Grand Barr Dairy

Seized Nyssa dairy goats will remain in California for now

“I don’t think there’s any need to bring them back to Oregon at this point. I don’t know where we put them in Oregon," said Sheriff Johnson. "The facilities down there are capable of taking care of what the goats need.”

It was the ending Dan Baden, an animal rights advocate for PETA, was hoping for.

Out of the 239 goats that were seized, 210 were moved to California.

Unfortunately, three had to be euthanized, and the remaining goats are receiving veterinary care.

Baden told Idaho News 6 the seizure in this case was significant and claims the criminal animal cruelty charges stem in part from two PETA undercover investigations.

Taunia Barr and her son, Aaron Barr, were arraigned on the same 249 felony animal cruelty charges and are due back in Malheur County court to enter pleas on June 10th.

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