Mountain Home fire under investigation; officials scheduled for 4:30 p.m. update

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Officials will provide a new update at a 4:30 p.m. press conference on Wednesday on the fast-moving Mountain Home fire that injured six law enforcement officers and destroyed multiple homes.

The briefing comes as one officer remains hospitalized following Tuesday night’s fire, which officials say spread rapidly due to strong winds in the area.

Watch the 4:30 p.m. press conference LIVE below —

Idaho State Police and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office previously said the fire started at 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday and prompted a local disaster declaration around 10 p.m. as crews worked to evacuate residents and contain the flames.

Officials said no civilian injuries have been confirmed. Fire crews have since reached 100% containment, and officials say there is no longer a threat to the community.

Crews remain on scene working hot spots and assessing damage.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Watch below to hear the updates from law enforcement after the morning press conference on Wednesday —

Six officers injured in Mountain Home fire; investigation continues