210 goats seized from Malheur County dairy farm following animal abuse investigation

NYSSA, Oregon — 210 goats have been seized from Grand Barr Dairy following two undercover investigations initiated by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The organization says a whistleblower who worked at the dairy reported animals that were, "confined in filth, emaciated, deprived of veterinary care for pneumonia and other infections, suffering from painfully overgrown hooves, and dying in large numbers."

According to the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, three goats were euthanized under the care of veterinarians due to their severe conditions. Of 239 goats on the property, the sheriff's office says 210 were transported to an out-of-state dairy, "to receive proper milking, nutrition and medical rehabilitation." The remaining goats are in the custody of the sheriff's office, receiving veterinary care, until they can be relocated to an animal sanctuary.

The Oregon Department of Justice and Malheur County District Attorney's Office will handle the prosecution of the case, according to the sheriff's office.