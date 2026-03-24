Oregon woman faces hundreds of felony animal cruelty charges over alleged mistreatment of dairy goats

VALE, Oregon — A mother and her son are facing hundreds of felony animal cruelty charges for the alleged mistreatment of dairy goats at their Nyssa, Oregon farm.

Taunia Barr appeared in Malheur County Court on Tuesday, one week after her son, Aaron Barr, was arraigned on the same 249 felony charges.

With the words “All rise,” Tuesday's arraignment began.

WATCH: Taunia Barr appears in Malheur County Court

Taunia Barr arraigned in court over alleged animal neglect charges

The arraignment follows an Eastern Oregon Grand Jury indictment that levied more than 400 animal cruelty charges against Taunia and Aaron Barr, the owners of the Grand Barr Dairy in Nyssa.

As they did during last week’s arraignment, prosecutors asked Judge Erin K. Landis to bar Taunia Barr from possessing any animals until her June trial.

Barr’s defense attorney asked for one exception.

“Miss Barr has experienced some trespass to her property, which she only became aware of because her dog barked and alerted her to that fact. So, we would ask permission from the court to retain her dog as a form of personal protection.”

The judge and prosecution agreed to allow the exception.

As we previously reported, Dan Baden from PETA told Idaho News 6 the seizure in this case was significant and claims the charges stem in part from two PETA undercover investigations, which prompted the Malheur County Sheriff's Office to seize hundreds of goats in February.

Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson says the Barrs are entitled to their due process.

PETA

In the meantime, an operation in California has agreed to take in the goats.

Sheriff Johnson tells us their health is improving.

“Keep in mind these are milking goats, so they require a little different care; you just can’t stop milking a milking goat and expect it to be OK," explained Sheriff Johnson.

In Oregon, a felony animal cruelty charge typically constitutes a Class C felony, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $125,000.

Taunia Barr is expected back in court for a status hearing on April 1st.