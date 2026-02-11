CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Plans to bring in a new animal shelter operator in Canyon County are on hold after Copper Quill Haven withdrew from contract negotiations with the county and the cities of Nampa and Caldwell.

For residents who find stray animals, the pause adds to a system animal advocates say has been stretched thin for years.

“When shelter plans stall, the impact isn’t abstract,” said Shae DeBerry, a local rescue volunteer. “It lands on people already caring for animals with nowhere else to go.”

WATCH: Canyon County’s shelter plans are on hold after Copper Quill Haven withdrew.

Animal advocates raise concerns after Canyon County shelter deal collapses

DeBerry, who has worked in animal rescue in the Treasure Valley for more than a decade, said volunteers are facing growing uncertainty.

“These cats are healthy,” DeBerry said. “When people see them, they’re like, ‘Wow, these cats look really good.’ And they are. But I don’t see anybody picking up the bucket fast enough for the situation where this property might sell eventually. And I — what do I do with them?”

Canyon County and the cities of Nampa and Caldwell began searching for a new shelter operator after a funding dispute with West Valley Humane Society, which had provided animal shelter services for more than a decade.

A joint request for proposals, totaling nearly $1 million, led to Copper Quill Haven being selected to take over operations. However, before a final agreement could be approved, the nonprofit withdrew from negotiations.

Copper Quill Haven said what was initially presented as a single regional contract later shifted into three separate agreements. The organization also cited concerns about whether shelter operations could be carried out humanely under the proposed structure.

County and city leaders said they were prepared to accept key terms but were notified shortly before a scheduled meeting that Copper Quill Haven had pulled out of negotiations.

For now, officials say the shelter remains open for law enforcement use, but expanded public services are paused while leaders evaluate next steps.

According to DeBerry, the pause means residents currently cannot bring stray animals directly to the shelter.

“Right now, residents don’t even have access to the shelter,” DeBerry said. “Only animal control can get a stray dog into the shelter, and anything else animal control thinks might need help.”

Local animal welfare advocates say volunteers and nonprofits are absorbing the fallout.

“I’m getting nonstop dog calls,” said Shanna Jagar, a local animal welfare advocate with Pet Haven. “What am I supposed to do with my dog? What am I supposed to do with my dog? And I’m like, well, I don’t have an answer because there’s nowhere to take the dogs.”

Jagar said while the contract breakdown is frustrating, it also highlights deeper disconnects between animal welfare needs and how sheltering decisions are made.

“Having nothing is a true detriment,” Jagar said. “There has to be something. There has to be something.”

County and city leaders say they plan to meet again soon to discuss next steps.