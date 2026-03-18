Nyssa, Oregon dairy goat farm owner arraigned on felony animal cruelty charges

VALE, Oregon — The owners of an Eastern Oregon dairy goat farm are facing hundreds of felony animal cruelty charges for the alleged mistreatment of their dairy goats. On Tuesday, one of the two owners was arraigned in Malheur County Court

The arraignment comes after a Grand Jury in eastern Oregon handed down an indictment that levied over 400 animal cruelty charges against Taunia and Aaron Barr, the owners of the Grand Barr Dairy in Nyssa.

On Tuesday, Aaron Barr was the first to be arraigned.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson was there when Judge Erin Landis asked Barr’s lawyer if he needed to read all 239 felony counts aloud. His lawyer said that wouldn’t be necessary.

Prosecutors then asked the judge to order the removal of all animals from Barr's home, including his personal pets. The request was granted, and Barr was ordered to avoid contact with all animals.

WATCH: Farm owner arraigned on hundreds of animal cruelty charges in Malheur County Court

Nyssa dairy goat farmer arraigned in court

Dan Baden from PETA previously told Idaho News 6 the seizure in this case was significant.

“Going in and seizing every last farmed animal off of a farm and filing nearly 500 charges is historic," said Baden in an interview.

But what happened to the 200-plus goats?

Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson tells me his team found an operation in California to take them in.

“The goats are improving. They look good. Their coats are looking good and I’m really happy with what they’re doing at that operation. Obviously, if you look online, not everybody’s happy with some of the decisions I’ve made, but I think in the end, I’ve done what is appropriate for the situation."

Don Nelson asked Mr. Barr if he wanted to comment, but his attorney told me that we could not speak to his client.

Taunia Barr is scheduled to be arraigned next week, and Aaron Barr is scheduled to be back in court in June.