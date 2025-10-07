U.S. Women’s National Team's Sofia Huerta joins Athletic Club Boise ownership group

BOISE — Boise native and U.S. Women’s National Team player Sofia Huerta has joined Athletic Club Boise’s ownership group, the club announced Tuesday.

Huerta, a defender for the Seattle Reign of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), is the first Idaho-born professional soccer player to join the club’s ownership. Her involvement marks a major milestone as Idaho’s first professional soccer team continues building toward its United Soccer League (USL) debut in 2026.

"I wasn’t sure something like this would ever happen in Boise — so when the opportunity came, it was an easy decision," said Sofia Huerta. "This community is how I got where I am today. Boise has always been unique — it feels like a big city, but also like a small, supportive community. I want to give back to that."

Huerta has earned more than 30 caps with the U.S. Women’s National Team and represented the country at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. As of 2025, she holds the NWSL's all-time assist record, with 32.

Off the field, Huerta has been a vocal advocate for growing women’s soccer and expanding access for young players.

©JaneG.Photography/2025 Sofia Huerta on the pitch.

She joins an ownership group that includes U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Kasey Keller and club CEO and co-founder Brad Stith — strengthening the club’s Northwest and professional soccer ties.

Keller said Huerta brings the kind of energy and connection the club wants to foster.

"Sofia represents exactly what we want this club to be — talented, ambitious, and deeply connected to the Northwest," Keller said. "Her involvement strengthens our foundation as we prepare for 2026 and 2027, and it sends a powerful message to young players across Idaho."

Athletic Club Boise has already set a USL record for season ticket deposits, a testament to strong early community support.

