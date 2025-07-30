Inside Athletic Club Boise as Kasey Keller joins ownership ahead of 2026 kickoff

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Less than a year out from kickoff, a new era of professional soccer is taking shape in the Treasure Valley. And this week, a major name joined the team behind it.

Former U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper and ESPN lead soccer analyst Kasey Keller has officially joined the ownership group of Athletic Club Boise, the city’s first professional soccer team of its caliber with national broadcasts, a full stadium plan, and deep community ties.

“He really joined our ownership group because he wants to make a huge impact here in the Treasure Valley,” said Brad Stethem, CEO and co-founder of Athletic Club Boise.

Inside Athletic Club Boise as Kasey Keller joins ahead of 2026 kickoff

The team will take the field in 2026, but preparations are already underway. The future stadium is being built on the former Les Bois racetrack at Expo Idaho, transforming the 27-acre site into a dedicated soccer venue.

“We're building this, and so our founding year is 2026,” Stethem said. “But this is a place where you want kids that are coming to games in 2026 to be parents that bring their kids and then become grandparents that bring their grandkids.”

Community excitement is already building, with nearly 5,500 season ticket deposits reported.

Athletic Club Boise’s Vice President of Soccer, Jeremy Fishbein, is leading the charge to build the team from scratch.

“There’s just been tremendous interest. We have to basically build an entire new roster. You don't have a single returning player, which is exciting, but it's a big task,” Fishbein explained.

The club is currently searching for its first head coach, which Fishbein said is a foundational step.

“It's just finding somebody whose values and skill set match the club's,” he added.

Alongside scouting and staff recruitment, the club plans to connect with youth soccer clubs and community organizations across the region, something Stethem sees as central to the club’s mission.

“Our ownership group is almost 100% local,” Stethem said. “Everybody's rooted here, and everybody wants to make a significant impact that's positive and leaves a real legacy for Treasure Valley.”

Athletic Club Boise is expected to begin play in March 2026. Until then, the club is offering early access to season tickets, merchandise, and community events.