Expo Idaho to host Boise Pro Soccer's official brand launch

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Pro Soccer will officially reveal its brand identity on June 27 at Expo Idaho, according to a press release from the team. Idaho News 6 will live stream the reveal at 9 p.m.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with the brand reveal scheduled for 9 p.m. This event is open to the public and will feature food trucks, a beer garden, and exclusive merchandise on-site.

“This is a special moment for Boise," said Brad Stith, CEO and co-founder of Boise Pro Soccer. "We’ve been working a long time to build something that reflects the Treasure Valley’s energy, grit, and love of the game. We can’t wait to finally share it with our Idaho community.”

