Athletic Club Boise receives record-breaking 6,250 season ticket deposits ahead of inaugural season

Athletic Club Boise announced that more than 6,250 season ticket deposits have been sold ahead of the team’s inaugural season.

That total amounts to a new record for the United Soccer League (USL). The old record was held by Nashville SC, which previously sold some 6,207 season ticket deposits.

Construction is underway on a new 7,050-seat stadium at the former Les Bois Park racetrack at Expo Idaho, which will transform the 27-acre site into a dedicated soccer venue.

“Breaking this record is a reflection of the incredible passion our community has shown for bringing professional soccer to Idaho. We’re building more than a team — we’re building a club that represents the Treasure Valley, and the response has been overwhelming.” - Brad Stith, CEO & Co-Founder of Boise Pro Soccer

The men’s team is expected to join the United Soccer League's Men's League One in March 2026 and the Women's Division One in 2027.

