Reaction to Lori Vallow Daybell's Dateline interview

BOISE, Idaho — "Lori is such a narcissist, she has no moral compass," said Larry Woodcock. "She's a user of people, she still is. She will never tell the truth."

In a nationally televised interview from inside an Arizona jail where Lori Vallow Daybell awaits yet another murder trial for the death of her fourth husband Charles, the convicted murderer was grilled about her part in the deaths of her children Tylee and JJ and her husband's first wife, among other things.

I asked JJ Vallow's outspoken grandfather Larry Woodcock of he planned to watch the interview. "The simple answer is yes, I'm sure we will," said Woodcock.

But Woodcock made it clear he wasn't expecting to hear anything different from the woman whom he believes cannot tell the truth.

"'I love my daughter, I love JJ,' no you didn't. You might have liked him for a while, but in 2017 that all ended, and she didn't have the integrity or moral compass to even pick up the phone to call Kay and say 'look, you come get JJ, would you take Tylee, too?' In a heartbeat."

Nate Eaton from East Idaho News has been the media face of these two murder trials and was the one who flew to Hawaii and confronted Lori in a parking lot before she was ever arrested and asked where the children were. She didn't say a thing. That was then, this is now.

"She has a lot to say in this interview, but whether or not we get any real answers, I don't think we will," Eaton said. "I think it's going to be a lot of her just talking with her own agenda."

I asked Nate why he thought people are still fixated on Chad and Lori — a couple already convicted of multiple murders. "Look at O.J. Simpson, people are still fascinated by that trial, Casey Anthony, those things are decades old and they still find an interest in it. Maybe it's something in 30 years we sit down and talk about it again."

Larry and Kay Woodcock have heard and seen enough from Lori Vallow Daybell. Larry has a very direct message for Lori. "Lori, get ready to spend the rest of your life in prison. I doubt seriously there will ever be an interview, and if the good Lord's willing, I hope you don't and I hope no one living on Earth gets to see your sorry a** again."