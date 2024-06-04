East Idaho News: Six jurors from Daybell trial share their experience

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, six jurors who served in the trial of Chad Daybell, sharing their experience with Nate Eaton, our media partner with East Idaho News.

Just wrapped up an interview with Chad Daybell Juror #9. Watch it live tonight on “Courtroom Insider” at 6:30 MDT. pic.twitter.com/b4RTYUlG5Z — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) June 3, 2024

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story that aired on Idaho News 6)

"We went around the room on each count and we went, 'Do you agree? You? Yes. Yes. Yes.' All throughout each one of us," Nick explained.

"Were there ever some nos?" Asked Eaton.

"On the guilt part? Nothing," answered Nick. "We were convinced."

The group of jurors, explaining the impact the trial will have on their lives.

"You can't write this stuff. I mean you really can't. I think I lost track, when we were in the middle of it, of how big and how crazy this whole thing was, and how many people it affected," said Tracy, Juror #11.

"I feel a lot the same way. The impact it's had on so many people, and now there's 18 more of us. That, we didn't ask to do it, it was our civil duty, we did it. And now it will effect each and every one of us for the rest of our lives. We have to live with that decision," added Dana, Juror #12.

Nick says jurors in the trial were offered counseling services.

