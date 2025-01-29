Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell’s motion to dismiss Arizona case

ARIZONA — An Arizona judge has denied an effort by Lori Vallow Daybell to have one of her Arizona cases dismissed. Vallow Daybell, who is already serving a life sentence for convictions in Idaho, faces two separate charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Arizona.

This specific case is connected to the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Representing herself, Vallow Daybell argued that her case should be dismissed due to not being granted a speedy trial. The judge disagreed, acknowledging the delays but stating they were justified. Consequently, the trials are expected to proceed back to back.

Vallow Daybell was previously convicted in Idaho for the murders of two of her children. She was also found guilty of conspiracy in the death of her husband's first wife.

Lori Vallow Daybell is currently serving a life sentence for these convictions. Despite her arguments regarding the delays in the Arizona case, the court has ruled against her, and the trials will move forward as planned.