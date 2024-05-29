Chad Daybell's fate is now in the hands of the jury

BOISE, Idaho — Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake started with the State’s closing arguments. Blake tells the jury this case was about "money, power, and sex."

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake offers closing arguments

Defense Attorney John Prior offers closing arguments

The judge draws numbers to pick the 12 jury members who will be sequestered

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)



Blake lays out a number of timelines showing how two married people named Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow met and how their flirting eventually turned into something very dark through their religious beliefs.

“If Chad labels someone dark or a zombie someone has to die. Chad determines the death percentages. When the death percentage hits zero that person has been marked for death.”

Blake reminded the jury that Chad designated Lori’s brother Alex Cox as her protector and said that a conspiracy is an agreement between two or more persons to commit a crime and that only one of those persons has to commit an overt act. One of the many charges facing Chad Daybell is conspiracy to commit first degree murder of Tammy, Tylee, and JJ.

“Tammy Daybell was a 49-year-old mother of 5, a new grandmother. Chad labeled her as dark or possessed her death percentage was low, we know what has to happen to the body. Tammy must die. Tylee Ryan a 16-year-old young lady with her life ahead of her. Labeled as dark or possessed by Chad Daybell death percentage low we know what has to happen Tammy has top die. JJ Vallow a 7-year-old little boy with most of his childhood and life ahead of him, labeled as dark or possessed by Chad Daybell death percentage low. JJ has to die.

Defense Attorney John Prior started his closing arguments telling the jury a conspiracy must mean there’s an agreement. “Where’s the agreement, where’s is the agreement, it’s not there. “

Prior told the jury it was Lori Vallow and her brother Alex Cox that was behind all of this. Not Chad Daybell. “Lori Vallow knew what was going on because her beloved big brother could be tagged with the murder of Charles Vallow. Because two kids saw it.”

Prior reminded the jury of their duty. “The rules we have to follow and the rule is you must remember Chad Daybell has the presumption of innocence and you have to consider his innocence solely on the evidence.”

Judge Boyce draws numbers to pick the 12 jury members. The jury will be sequestered.



