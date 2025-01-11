Lori Vallow Daybell represents herself in Arizona court on murder charges

BOISE, Idaho — Convicted murderer, Lori Vallow Daybell represented herself as a pro se defendant during her first court appearance in Arizona's Maricopa County Court on Friday. Daybell is charged with the murder of her husband Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. She will first stand trial for the murder of Charles Vallow and a second trial will be held for the case involving the attempted murder of Mr. Boudreaux. Jury selection in Arizona is set for March 31.

It's also the first time Daybell has sat in court since being ordered to serve multiple life sentences by an Idaho judge in connection with the murders of her two children and Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Daybell was defiant during the initial hearing, telling the court she wished only to be addressed as Lori Daybell. She has previously gone by Lori Vallow or Lori Vallow Daybell. Daybell then pressed the court to provide additional documents regarding her extradition case from Idaho to Arizona. However, her two motions requesting additional discovery from the prosecution were denied by Judge Justin Beresky, who said the documents in question were not relevant to the case.