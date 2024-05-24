JJ Vallow's grandfather reacts to Chad Daybell's decision not to testify

BOISE, Idaho — There has rarely been a day that Larry Woodcock has not been sitting in the courtroom in the trial of Chad Daybell. Woodcock and his wife Kay are the grandparents of JJ Vallow, the youngest victim in this case.



With the defense resting its case and Chad Daybell deciding not to take the stand I asked Woodcock was he disappointed he didn’t. “I really wished he would have testified I think that it would of helped him but he choose not to so I accept that.”

Woodcock has always voiced his opinion about what he thinks about the case, but says he just wants justice for not only JJ, but Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell. “I just want a fair, honest, and righteous decision out of the jury.”

Larry is expected to be back in the courtroom, Tuesday morning when the State continues with rebuttal witnesses.