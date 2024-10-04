"I don't care about people": Texts offer insight as Boise prison escape accomplice receives life sentence

BOISE, Idaho — Nicholas Umphenour, 29, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to charges related to a violent ambush at a Boise hospital in which two Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) officers were shot, and a third was assaulted.

Umphenour aided in the escape of IDOC inmate Skylar Meade during that March 20 incident at Saint Alphonsus. Meade is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the events. Both men have also been indicted for additional crimes following the escape, including a murder charge in Nez Perce County.

Umphenour pleaded guilty to six charges, including three counts of assault or battery on law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in a crime.

Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing included text messages and phone calls, where Umphenour discussed the planned ambush with Meade, and showed a lack of remorse about shooting the officers, whom he referred to as “pigs.”

Judge Baskin, in delivering the sentence, characterized Umphenour’s life of criminal actions as those of a "career criminal," noting his disregard for human life and society at large. Judge Baskin referenced a phone conversation, presented in evidence, in which Umphenour made a joke about a previous moose poaching incident, and then referred to shooting the officers in a similar manner.

"I only got a year for shooting a moose, and then I shot two pigs and they didn’t die," Umphenour joked on multiple occasions.

"It is so distasteful," Baskin remarked, adding, "Your own words show a lack of remorse. I don't know whether you can be rehabilitated or not."

Ada County Courthouse

Ultimately, the judge sentenced Umphenour to life in prison, with 40 years fixed. Baskin emphasized that the primary factor for this lengthy sentence was "the protection of society," as Umphenour was deemed a danger to the community.

Prosecutors presented further evidence in the form of text messages between Umphenour and Meade — revealing that the two men planned the attack in advance, with Umphenour declaring to Meade, "It’s just you and me, brother. I made a decision."

In addition to the texts, a phone call between Umphenour and his stepmother revealed his indifference toward the officers’ lives. In one call, he stated, in reference to shooting the Correctional Officers, “It doesn't bother me what kind of animal is that. It doesn't bother me one bit and I know it should.”

At the hearing, Correctional Officer Lopez, one of the victims, described the day of the ambush, saying, “We were ambushed from behind in a very cowardly fashion,” he stated.

The prosecutor highlighted Umphenour’s troubled past, including juvenile intervention at age 13 and a life of crime that followed. She referred to him as a "career criminal" who has consistently shown a complete disregard for human life, saying, "This defendant has shown us what he will do when released from prison."

Umphenour’s defense requested leniency, asking the court not to impose a heavier sentence than what Meade had received. The defense attorney argued that Umphenour should not be solely blamed for the shots fired during the escape, referencing a lawsuit filed by IDOC officers against Boise Police for their involvement. They also noted the defense refrained from discussing too much due to the pending Nez Perce murder charges to avoid compromising his legal standing in that case.

Both Umphenour and Meade face additional charges in Nez Perce County for the murder of 83-year-old James Mauney. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty against Meade and is expected to seek the same for Umphenour. The two are also under investigation for the North Idaho murder of Gerald "Don" Henderson that occurred during their time on the run.

The vehicle used in the ambush and escape was provided by Tia Garcia, an associate of both men. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on her charges related to this case.