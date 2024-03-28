Tia Garcia charged as an additional suspect hospital shooting

BOISE, Idaho — Another suspect was charged in relation to the St. Alphonsus shooting.

Suspect Tia Garcia was already in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail following her arrest on March 21 for a probation/parole violation. She now faces an additional charge related to her involvement in the escape of Skylar Meade and has been booked into the Ada County Jail.

Evidence indicates that Garcia had knowledge and was involved in the planning and execution of Meade's escape.

“The Boise Police Department is continuing to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate these criminal acts and we remain dedicated to seeking justice for all victims,” said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar. “We are thankful for the coordination among law enforcement officers and prosecutors across the state of Idaho, who helped bring this dangerous situation to an end.”

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting portion of this incident. The body video and all specific information will be released in full after the investigation.